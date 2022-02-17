School Principals directed to recall students sent home over fee arrears

Education Cabinet Secretary, Prof. George Magoha has directed all school principals to recall students sent home over fee arrears.

Speaking in Nyeri County, the Education CS said the Ministry will be conducting an audit to ensure that all learners, especially candidates are in School for the National Examinations.

He warned that no learner should be disenfranchised because of fee arrears.

Prof. Magoha who was in Nyeri County to commission Junior Secondary classrooms at Labura mixed secondary school in Kieni-west sub-county, warned school heads against sending learners away over fee arrears.

CS Magoha noted that the first phase of the construction of classrooms for the Competency Based Curriculum is complete.

90 per cent of the books required for Grade 6 have already been distributed with the remaining 10% expected to be dispatched by next week.

According to the Ministry of Education examination timetable, the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examination will commence on 7th March 2022 to 10th March 2022 with candidates for the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KSCE) examination expected to write their exams between 11th March 2022 and 1st April 2022.