School principals withholding examination certificates risk sacking

The government insists that school principals withholding examination certificates for students who fail to complete paying schools fees were breaking the law.

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha who appeared before the National Assembly’s Education and Research committee Thursday morning maintained that the government directive issued in 2014 on the same was still in force.

It is on this premise that he warned those flouting the government policy that they risked being sacked.

However, he said the matter may be re-looked into to strike a balance between the interest of students who cannot genuinely pay school fees and sustainability of schools.

According to the Education CS, it would be necessary to find a way of separating needy cases from those of able parents who refuse to pay school fees.

He proposed that the ministry may in future be forced to indulge the services of the credit reference bureau by forwarding the names of those who refuse to pay school fees.