School reopening in Meru accorded collective attention

Education stakeholders in Meru County have combined surveillance efforts to ensure all school going children of various ages reported back to school in line with the government directive.

Speaking to the media, County public health director, John Inanga assured parents, teachers and the learners that all players involved in enhancing safety in schools were committed to delivering on their roles geared towards adhering to COVID-19 containment measures.

Inanga said public health personnel had been deployed in the field to enhance supervision and inspection on what measures public and private schools had put in place to guard against the spread of COVID-19 within learning institutions and by extension the larger community.

He said most of the school management teams had tried to have several hand washing points within compounds, saying parents had taken the task of buying recommended face masks for their children along with sanitizers to compliment what schools were able to provide.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The director said inspection and supervision of learning institutions was a continuous exercise until and when the government would announce a clean bill of health on COVID-19 situation in the country.

Inanga said the department was working in liaison with the medical health CEC, Misheck Mutuma to identify and equip health facilities within reach for all schools in all sub-counties for purposes of having any health related emergency attended to without delay.

He said public and private health facilities in the county were working as a team to ensure learners, teachers and family members interacting with them were adequately sensitized on how to remain healthy while learning continued.

The director urged teachers and parents to continue reminding learners, especially those in the lower classes to refrain from exchanging face masks and to ensure the washable ones were kept clean always to avoid contamination.