School third term opening postponed to 2nd September

The Ministry of Education has extended the opening date for the schools’ third term by a week to 2nd September 2019 following the scheduled National Population and Housing Census exercise.

The census will be conducted on the night of 24th August.

In a circular, signed by the Principal Secretary for Early learning and Basic Education, Dr. Belio Kipsang, the census dates coincide with the opening date for third term which is 26th August 2019.

” For the forthcoming census to be successful, it is the desire of the National Bureau of Statistics that there be minimum movements of the population so that they may get as many people as possible in conventional households. It is therefore important that we reschedule the opening date for Term 3, 2019 to start on 2nd September, 2019 and end on the 25th October, 2019.” He said.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Adding that this will enhance the data quality as all students will be captured.

The third term will run till October 25.

This is will be the 8th census to be conducted in Kenya. The previous censuses were carried out in 1948, 1962, 1969, 1979, 1989, 1999 and 2009.

According to Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), the census information will be held in strict confidence and will be used for statistical purposes only.

“All census officials will swear an “Oath of Secrecy” as required by the law.

Adding that individual particulars will not be made public.

Who will be enumerated during the census?

According to KNBS, all persons who are present within the borders of Kenya on the night of 24th August 2019 will be counted as part of the census exercise.

And information on tribe and ethnicity and nationality will be collected due to its statistical and cultural value. The data is used to asses the socio-economic characteristics of people of differing backgrounds and in the identification of minority groups.