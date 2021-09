Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha says school uniforms is not mandatory for those reporting to form one in day schools. Prof. Magoha said all form one students must report to school and parents will not be spared for denying their children an opportunity to advance in life. The Cabinet Secretary spoke as he led a door to door campaign to mop out learners in Nairobi and trace 3 girls admitted to Nembu Girls High school and are yet to report.