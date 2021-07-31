Use school buses exclusively for academic purposes, state directs

by Christine Muchira
The Ministry of Education has directed all school administrators and Boards  of Management to use school buses exclusively for academic-related  purposes and desist from hiring out the vehicles for other purposes.  

In a statement the Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Education George Magoha noted that some schools are failing to comply with Ministry of Health  Guidelines on social distancing in motor vehicles, thereby exposing  learners to the dangers of COVID-19.

¨It has come to the attention of the Ministry of Education that some administrators are permitting the use of school buses for purposes  unrelated to academic-related functions. ¨ Said Magoha.

He further directed that all Ministry of Health measures be strictly observed in transporting learners.

¨In transporting learners, administrators must ensure that all Ministry of  Health measures of combating COVID-19 are strictly adhered to.¨ directed Magoha.

Additionally, parents and guardians are advised to ensure transportation  for Form One learners who will be reporting to schools from Monday,  August 2, 2021 are protected from dangers of COVID-19.

Magoha warned that firm action will be taken against individuals or groups found to be flouting the directives on use of school buses.

 

  

