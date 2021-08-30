Schoolgirls from disadvantaged families in Kilifi receive free sanitary pads

Secondary school girls in Kilifi County have benefited from free sanitary towels to help them continue learning uninterrupted.

Two philanthropists, Neetu Ubbi and Captain James Kariuki, extended their support to girls at Wakala Secondary School where free sanitary towels, innerwear, toiletries, and a pair of black leather school shoes to each student.

The girls also received foodstuff which included maize flour, rice, beans, cooking oil, tea leaves, and sugar to caution them from hunger which is facing parts of Magarini Sub-County in Kilifi County.

The philanthropist presented the donations under the invitation of the Coast Regional Commissioner John Elungata.

“I am ready to support any girl facing challenges of accessing the sanitary towels. My mission is to ensure the less privileged proceed with education without missing classes.” Ms. Neetu Ubbi said while presenting the donations

Neetu also appealed to parents and guardians to be on the lookout especially among young girls to avert teenage pregnancies.

Neetu, popularly known at the Coast as Kenya’s Mother Teresa, volunteered to offer full scholarships to 10 needy girls from Wakala Secondary School and also donate beds and mattresses for the girls once the boarding facility has been built.

Speaking during the same occasion the Coast Regional Commissioner lauded the lady philanthropists for coming out to support education.

The Coast administrator observed that lack of sanitary towels forced some girls to stay away from schools on a number of occasions thus affecting their education.

“The government will help in building boarding facilities to give the girls an opportunity to realize their full potential through a quality education,” Elung’ata promised the school’s stakeholders

The RC said the government was doing everything to provide the necessary infrastructure that would help learners acquire basic education and asked parents to make sure that their children report to school even if they lack school uniforms.

The coast administrator said sex predators preying on young schoolgirls once caught will be dealt with even as “he asked the courts to give the maximum jail sentence to any man identified by teenage pregnancy victims as having impregnated them.”

While lauding the philanthropists for generous gestures, Wakala Secondary School Principal Mrs. Hellen Ndurya said most of the girls in the school are unable to afford sanitary pads because of their poor background.

“Poor menstrual hygiene management among the girls has resulted in a sense of shame, anxiety, and embarrassment that contributes to absenteeism and poor performance at the school.” She said

She indicated that school enrolment is very low and also declining because the primary schools are very far between as well as lack of dormitories where the pupils are forced to commute from their homes which are very far.