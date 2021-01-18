Schools begin assessments to establish gaps

Primary schools Monday began the school-based learning assessments for Grades 1 to 3 and Classes 5 to 7.

This assessment is aimed at establishing learning gaps and provide interventions to be put in place to address the gaps as learners progress through the second and third terms of their academic year.

In a circular to all head teachers signed by the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) CEO Dr. Mercy Karogo said that they were interested in capturing the real outcome among learners and directed that a lot of attention be given to the exercise.

According to the circular, Standard 7 will be assessed in all the KCPE subjects; Mathematics, English, Kiswahili, Science and Social studies, and the exercise will run for a week till Friday the 22nd this month.

Standard 5 and 6 will be assessed in English, Kiswahili, Mathematics and Science.

Grade 1 to 3 learners will be assessed in Fundamental Literacy and Numeracy capturing English, Kiswahili and Mathematics Activities.

The assessment items however will be drawn from previous classes, grades and terms for all subjects and learning areas. For instance, Standard 7 will be tested from Standard 1 to 6 and Term 1 of Standard 7.

“Please note that the reliability and integrity of the outcome of these assessments rests upon the headteachers and teachers,” she said in the circular.

The KNEC CEO called upon head teachers to ensure that learners are provided with a natural environment to guard against extraneous variables that could affect their performance.

KNEC’s circular further stated that the assessments conducted for learners in Standard 8 have been published, guiding teachers on key areas to focus on ahead of the KCPE examinations in March.

All public schools in the country opened on January 4th 2021 after almost nine months recess following the COVID 19 which was first confirmed in the country in March 2020.