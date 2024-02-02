Schools directed to cease charging unauthorized levies

PS Belio Kipsang noted that Primary and Junior Schools are predominantly day schools and the Ministry of Education caters for the requisite tuition requirements through Capitation.

The Ministry of Education has warned public schools against charging parents unauthorized levies.

In a circular issued on Friday, Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang directed all schools to cease from directing parents to pay any charges outside the authorized fees guidelines for secondary schools.

The PS noted that Primary and Junior Schools are predominantly day schools and the Ministry of Education caters for the requisite tuition requirements through Capitation.

“For avoidance of doubt no fees will be charged by Public Primary and Junior Schools,” said Kipsang.

The PS stated that all schools are required to fill fees declaration form, countersigned by Sub-County Directors of Education in the format provided by the Ministry.

“Every Sub- County Director and County Director of Education will be held liable for any breach within their area of jurisdiction. All completed forms be submitted to the Ministry Headquarters by 9th February, 2024 in both hard and soft copies. Soft copies should be submitted via director secondary@education.go.ke. The sample format has been emailed to you.” Kipsang instructed

The PS noted that the Constitution of Kenya 2010 mandates the Education Cabinet Secretary to implement free and compulsory Basic Education for all Kenya Children of school going age.

However, the PS regretted that public schools, including primary schools, junior schools, and secondary schools, have reportedly been imposing unauthorized levies on parents, despite the Ministry having previously addressed the issue through circulars.

“All Secondary schools must adhere and comply with authorized fees structure under Kenya Gazette Notice No. 1555 of March, 2015 payable in the spread ratio of 50% 30% and 20% in 1st term 2nd term and 3rd term respectively,” stated Kipsang.

The Ministry further directed schools to comply with a circular dated dated 30th May, 2023 which banned schools from selling or stocking uniforms and boarding items.

Additionally, the PS clarified that lunch programme for day secondary schools is optional and no child should be denied schooling for failure to pay the same.

“Regional Directors, County Directors and Sub County Directors of Education should bring to the attention of the Principal Secretary any School Principal, Board of Management and Head Teachers charging unauthorized Levies.”