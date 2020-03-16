Schools in Guizhou, China officially re-open

Schools in Guizhou Province in Southwest China have officially re-opened for junior and senior high school students to start a new term.

This comes after the local education authorities took multiple measures to prevent and contain the novel coronavirus disease.

A total of two thousand four hundred and eighty schools with about nine hundred and ninety thousand students reportedly in the province have resumed class,

The students began to report in school on Sunday.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Among the schools is Guiyang Experimental High School where the school takes different returning school schedules according to grades and classes to let students enter the school from two school gates.

In addition, students are only allowed to enter the school when their temperature is normal and their health code scanned showing they are healthy.

All faculty and staff in the cafeteria and boardrooms have received nucleic acid tests as a precautionary measure to avoid cross-infection.

China has opted to stagger the reopening of schools but it is still not known yet when we will see more major cities like Beijing or Shanghai follow suit.

Some mild positive news for the world as China looks to resume normality but other countries are still reeling in fear as the virus outbreak gathers pace elsewhere.

Opening of Museums

China, South Korea and Japan also reopened some of their museums now that their aggressive lockdowns, quarantines and testing regimes have curtailed the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19).

Shanghai’s public contemporary art museum Power Station of Art (PSA), best known for hosting the Shanghai Biennale, reopened on Friday —as did the Shanghai Museum, also state-backed.

Both have been closed since late January when all of mainland China was put under lockdown to contain Covid-19.

Meanwhile, in hard-hit South Korea, the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art (MMCA) tentatively plans to reopen its four locations on 23 March, and the Kyoto City Kyocera Museum of Art, one of Japan’s oldest public art museums, will hold private previews on 19, 20 and 23 March before a public opening on 4 April after being closed for an expansion since.

According to its announcement, the Shanghai Museum similarly requires advance bookings via WeChat, restricted to one ticket per person and 2000 visitors per day, or 300 at a time. Visitors’ temperatures are checked, and they may stay no more than two hours.

South Korea was one of the first countries besides China, where the novel coronavirus originated, to experience a widespread outbreak of the disease, which is now starting to overwhelm Europe and North America.

With Covid-19 there now contained, after 7,979 cases and 67 fatalities to date, the government there will tentatively allow cultural venues and schools to reopen from 22 March.