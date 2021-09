Normal learning is yet to resume in the troubled Ol-Moran area of Laikipia county despite assurance from the government that security has been beefed up. Few learners reported back to their respective schools Monday , while others opted to stay away for fear of attacks with others said to have relocated with their parents. This as Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya urged residents to return to their homes re-affirming the government’s commitment to end perennial bandit attacks.