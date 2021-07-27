Schools rush to beat KNEC deadline for KCPE, KCSE registration

With the deadline for registration of national exams fast approaching, Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) is appealing to headteachers to comply with set guidelines.

Form four and class eight candidates have until this Saturday (July 31) to register online through the KNEC online portal which opened last month.

Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) candidates are scheduled to sit the exams between March 7, 2022, and March 10, 2022, in the reorganised school calendar, while the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) candidates will start their tests the following day and complete on April 1, 2022.

The examination council which has ruled out extension of the exercise is urging school heads to ensure accuracy in candidates’ details saying no late registrations will be allowed.

Candidates with special needs should also be listed. “All heads of institutions should ensure accuracy in candidate’s name order as per the birth certificate, gender, year of birth, subjects entered and information on different categories of candidates with special needs like braille, low vision, deaf,” said KNEC on its Twitter handle.

In the revised guidelines schools are required to register candidates where they have been learning as double registration will amount to examination malpractice.

Schools in Kenya reopened for the first term of the new 2021 academic calendar year Monday with learners transitioning to the next class.

The setting of the examinations has already begun in a crash program focused on recovering time lost to the Covid-19 pandemic interruption last year.

Another exam for those in Standard 7 and Form 3 respectively will be administered between November and December before the school calendar reverts back to its regular schedule in January 2023.

Traditionally, Standard Eight and Form Four candidates sit their national examinations in the Third Term.

Competency-based curriculum

According to a Knec circular dated May 18, The pioneer CBC class that completed Grade 4 in March will be Grade 6 in November 2022 and will sit the first primary school exit assessment under the system before transiting to junior secondary (Grade 7) in January 2023.

Formative assessments at Grade 4, 5 and 6 will be weighted at 20 per cent each and a summative assessment at Grade 6 contributing to the other 40 per cent.

The Grade 3 assessment is meant to monitor learners’ progress and will not be considered for the final score.