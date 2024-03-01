Schools to receive full government capitation

The Ministry of Education says the move has been informed by the country's economic stability

Public Secondary Schools will now receive full government capitation of Ksh 22,244 up from Ksh 17,000.

The good news was delivered by Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu who attributed the move to the country’s economic stability.

“We had gone down to Ksh 17,000 per student per year because of the very tight fiscal space that we are operating in and the economic consequence”, said the Cabinet Secretary.

Last year the Ministry of Education was grappling with a shortfall of Ksh22 billion as such could only disburse 68 per cent of the capitation per learner.

He said with the Country’s economic status turnaround, the Ministry of Education will now be moving forward to disburse the recommended capitation to schools.

Machogu made the remarks at the Kenya Institute of Special Education in Nairobi during the Stakeholders Forum on the Draft Sessional Paper and Bills to Implement the Recommendations of the Working Party.

The Cabinet Secretary has at the same time dispelled rumours of conflict between the Ministry and the Teachers Service Commission.

“Whatever documents that we have come up with here as well as those proposed by the Teachers Service Commission shows that there is no conflict because these documents will end up in one place”, he explained.

He said only Parliament has the final say in the proposed changes in the education sector.

“The final entity that will be able to say yes or no to any given provision or amendment as recommended is actually Parliament”, added the Cabinet Secretary.

He said the reforms in the education sector seek to align the Country’s curriculum with the international standards.