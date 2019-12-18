Schools urged to capture learners’ details on NEMIS platform

Written By: Rose Welimo
CS Magoha says 6.5 million primary school learners have been enrolled on the NEMIS system
Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha, has directed all schools to ensure that details of their learners are captured under the National Education Management Information System (NEMIS) platform.

Magoha says a total of 9,112 public secondary schools and a further 3,915 private schools have been captured under the NEMIS system.

Speaking during the announcement of this years KCSE examination results in Nairobi, Magoha added that 3  million  learners  from public secondary schools had enrolled in the NEMIS data while 112,032 have been enlisted from private secondary schools.

“At the primary school level, 23,705  public  primary schools have been enlisted in the platform data. We have enrolled a combined 6.5 million primary school learners. I wish to ask all parents and teachers to take advantage of the simplified system of issuing birth certificates,” the CS said.

Magoha said NEMIS system had helped in administering the medical insurance scheme for secondary school students, popularly called EduAfya. The system is now critical since the entire Form One admission process is conducted through the platform.

“In January, we expect to capture daily real-time data on Form One reporting and enrolment thanks to the NEMIS system,” he said.

The CS said the Ministry of ICT is upgrading the  internet  bandwidth  from  1  GBPS  to  10 GBPS  that  is  supported  by  the  Government  Common Core Network (GCCN) to enhance the capacity of NEMIS.

He directed the Kenya  Universities  and  Colleges  Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) to immediately put in place mechanisms to start  placing the 2019 KCSE Examination candidates in the various courses they are qualified for.

