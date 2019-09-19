Three year jail term for school heads using unathorised textbooks

The Ministry of Education is cautioning school principals and head teachers against using textbooks not approved.

The Ministry says those who will be found using books that have been cleared by the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development will be liable to a jail term of three years.

KICD says it has vetted and approved instruction material and books intended for use in all basic Education institutions for the implementation of the national curriculum.

All heads of schools have been urged to adhere to the new policy of section 27 of the KICD Act, 2013 so as not to engage in procurement of books containing unsuitable content.

The move by the ministry comes after an outcry by Kenyans on the contents of a book with vulgar language and is being used for teaching in some schools.

Kenya Film and Classification Board (KFCB) Ezekiel Mutua weighed in on the matter and urged the education officials to take action.

He cited the “Blood Ties: Story Moja Life Series by Zimkhitha Mlanzeli, taught at class six saying that it bears adult language that corrupts children.

“We have asked the Ministry of Education to have this book withdrawn from circulation immediately and thorough investigation be carried out on the matter,” Mutua said.

Mutua decried on the influx of unrated and inappropriate content circulating on various social media platforms exposing children to obscene content.

This comes in the wake of a viral video of a child who was allegedly bullied at school using vulgar language on social media platform.

Addressing media at a Mombasa hotel, Mutua assured the public that their concerns have been heard by the board and proper measures have been put in place.

At the same time, the moral cop said the board is in touch with various parties including parents of the minor in the controversial video and relevant government agencies to assist in stopping further creation and distribution of similar content.

Mutua appealed to Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i to fight the new wave of exposure of children to adult content the someway he has done with gambling to protect children.