The Government has assured Kenyans that public schools will re-open for the third term next Monday 26th August as scheduled.

This is after the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) kicked off negotiations with teachers’ unions in a bid to avert a looming strike.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of the World Skills Kenya Competition at the Kenya School of TVETS in Gigiri, Nairobi Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba said the teachers’ unions have aired valid grievances and the ministry will ensure all their demands are addressed.

Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT)and Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) issued a strike notice two weeks ago, demanding the resolution of six critical issues in their Collective Bargaining Agreement including the confirmation and employment terms of Junior Secondary School teachers.