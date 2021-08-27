Scientists urge Govt to fast-track genetically engineered crops

Biotechnology scientists have urged the Government to fast track approval for genetically engineered crops (GMOs) in the Country.

They say the move will help the country reap full benefits of the technology.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ seminar in a Naivasha hotel, the scientists singled out bureaucratic stringencies as a hurdle to the uptake of biotechnology, particularly among farmers and consumers in the Country.

“The process could be faster,” said Professor Steven Runo of Kenyatta University, whose prominent research involves conferring resistance to the destructive striga weed in sorghum.

While acknowledging the role of the national regulators, Professor Runo said more should be done to create greater public awareness of the National Biosafety Authority (NBA) and its mandate, rather than confining its reach largely to the research community.

“The time is a little bit limiting, the time it takes for approving is long, especially for the contained use,” stated Dr Leena Tripathi, Director, East Africa Hub of the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA).

Dr Tripathi revealed that the lengthy approval time has frustrated some researchers and caused their exit to other regions.

The three-day conference brought together top local scientists and think tanks in the world of gene editing, with conversations centering on the benefits of agricultural genome editing, local and global biosafety policies, regulations for genome-edited products and values-based communication.

It emerged that costs incurred by researchers during the approval process could also serve to repress research output in the country.

Concerns were also raised that the country has a poor funding record for research, particularly for learning institutions.

Genome editing comprises a group of technologies that give scientists the ability to change an organism’s DNA. The technologies allow addition, removal or alteration of genetic material at specific locations in the genome. Thanks to the technology, plant and animal breeders are able to produce high quality stock that can thrive in diverse ecological settings.

A number of gene editing projects are underway in Kenya, seeking to produce better sorghum, maize and bananas and healthier pigs, cattle and goats.

While Kenya has made considerable steps in the field of gene editing, there was a call for more consultations and engagement between scientists and regulators to help thaw perceptions of bureaucratic rigidity and foster a culture of trust in the efficacy of the approval process.

Speaking at the workshop, National Biosafety Authority CEO Professor Dorington Ogoyi said Kenya does not have a specific law that regulates gene editing, adding that Kenya towers above other countries in the continent in its adoption of the technology.

“We’ve made strides in our regulatory process, a lot of our focus is under contained use in the laboratory and greenhouse. Over the years, we’ve made approvals that total to 33. We have two that are pending,” Professor Ogoyi said.