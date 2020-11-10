Scores arrested for flouting COVID-19 containment measures

Over 40 people were arrested yesterday in Amagoro and Malaba towns in Teso North Sub County for flouting the COVID 19 containment measures.

The arrests were made following a crackdown by a multi-agency team led by Teso Sub County Deputy County Commissioner Justus Musau.

Area Sub County Police Commander David Muange while confirming the arrests said among those arrested are 10 boda boda operators who were carrying more than one passenger as required by the traffic act.

Muange who was speaking to journalists at his Amagoro office said over 30 people were arrested for not wearing masks in line with the guidelines provided by the Ministry of Health.

He expressed disappointment over failure by the border community to take seriously the reality that COVID 19 is real.

He vowed to continue with the crackdown until the residents adhere to the containment measures. Busia County is one of the most affected by the disease.

Those arrested were expected to be arraigned in Court today.

Last week, Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai directed police officers to arrest all those flouting the COVID 19 containment measures and charge them on the spot.

Meanwhile the snarl up of Trucks along the busy Nairobi-Malaba and the Kisumu-Busia highways has been contained.

Busia County Police Commander John Nyoike said the congestion of trucks that used to stretch for over 50 kms had been occasioned by lack of reagents for testing Truck drivers for COVID 19.

Nyoike who spoke to KBC on phone said drivers have accepted to be tested before crossing the border into Uganda which has also reduced testing charges from Kshs 6,500 to Kshs 5,000.