Scores injured as Kenyans scramble to witness Ruto’s swearing-in

Several people were injured on Tuesday as crowds forced their way to the Kasarani stadium ahead of President-elect William Ruto’s swearing in.

Trouble started when thousands of Kenyans, who had been locked out of the venue due to the limited space inside the stadium attempted to force their way to witness the ceremony.

In a video, Kenyans were seen jumping over the wall surrounding the stadium as police officers tried to control the situation.

The National Police Service (NPS) has urged Kenyans follow Ruto’s swearing-in ceremony to from home as the venue is already full to capacity.

Scores injured as crowds force their way into Kasarani Stadium.#TheGreatKBC #WilliamRuto ^RW pic.twitter.com/jPbczg2wf8 — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) September 13, 2022

In a statement Tuesday morning, NPS said that the stadium was already full by 5am, even as more people sought to get in for the historic event.

“To avoid logistical challenges, this is to request the public to make alternative arrangements to view the proceedings, especially from the comfort of their homes,” NPS said. The situation outside Kasarani Stadium as police try to control the crowd. #TheGreatKBC #WilliamRuto ^RW pic.twitter.com/4WlHe1S7Tx — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) September 13, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...