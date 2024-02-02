Scores injured in Embakasi night inferno

Investigations into last night’s fire incident in the city’s Mradi area in Embakasi, that left at least 271 people injured, are underway amid growing questions over safety standards at mushrooming gas cylinders refilling firms.

The fire which broke out at Kentainer Company limited, saw the activation of the various response units across the city to evacuate and rescue those affected even as efforts to contain the fire which was spreading rapidly intensified over the night.

In a message on the X platform, government spokesperson Isaaac Mwaura had last evening warned members of the public to keep away from the scene of the fire as a rescue operation was underway to put out the fire which broke out at around 11 PM as the company was refilling gas cylinders.

Most of the victims were treated for minor burns and inhalation injuries and discharged while those suffering serious injuries were referred to the Kenyatta National Hospital with reports indicating that the fire had claimed the lives of two people by Friday morning.