Scores injured in Ugenya tear gas attack

Scores of people were injured over the weekend after unknown people lobbed teargas canisters during a political meeting in Sega town within Ugenya Sub County.

Several residents in attendance sustained injuries while scampering for safety after the teargas exploded at Sega Vocational Training institute during the launch of campaigns for Ugenya parliamentary seat aspirant Dr. Daniel Odhiambo.

The bizarre turn of events baffled the police who distanced themselves from the chaos that rocked the meeting that attracted residents from all corners of the constituency.

“The event was temporarily halted by a loud bang, followed by huge smoke next to the dais, prompting everybody to take to their heels in different directions” a witness said

Quick action by the police led by Ugenya county police commander Bernard Wamugunda Mugocho however calmed the situation.

Addressing the media, Dr. Odhiambo accused an MP of being behind the incident, adding that the politician has on several occasions frustrated his perceived opponents by funding goons to interfere with their campaigns.

He said everyone seeking elective position must be given equal opportunity to sell his policy.

“Ugenya is not a private property where one person wants to bulldoze us by usurping the role of those charged with licensing political rallies,” said Dr. Odhiambo who will be seeking the Orange Democratic Movement ticket.

Mugocho blamed the incident on unknown people who sneaked into an adjacent homestead and lobbed the canister on the unsuspecting crowd.

“This canister is totally different from the ones that we use. It is not ours,” said Mugocho, adding that his men were in pursuit of those behind the incident who escaped on a motorcycle.

Mugocho later took to the podium and apologized to the public for the mishap, assuring them of maximum security.