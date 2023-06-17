Scotland stay top of Group A after win over Norway in EURO 2024 qualifying

Scotland stay top of Group A after win over Norway in EURO...

Scotland scored two goals in two minutes to complete a stunning late turnaround as they maintained their perfect start to Euro 2024 qualifying with a 2-1 victory over Norway in Oslo.

Scotland produced a solid defensive performance in the blistering heat of Norway’s capital, but they were finally undone when Erling Haaland, fresh from Man City’s celebrations after winning the treble, was pulled down in the penalty area by Ryan Porteous before picking himself up and scoring from the spot (61).

Norway looked to be on course for what would have been an important win, but Scotland turned the game on its head in sensational fashion with two goals in two minutes.

Lyndon Dykes capitalised on some hesitancy in the Norway defence to level before Kenny McLean slotted home in the 89th minute to make it 2-1 and spark wild Scotland celebrations.

The victory sees Steve Clarke’s side make it three wins from three to move eight points clear of Norway, who stay fourth in Group A, with five games remaining ahead of their clash with Georgia at Hampden Park on Tuesday.

Scotland have won their opening three qualifying games for a major tournament (Euros/World Cup) for the first time since qualifying for Euro 2008 under Walter Smith.

Their next Euro 2024 qualifier is against Georgia at Hampden Park on Tuesday night. Kick-off 7.45pm.

Up next for Norway is another home game against Cyprus, also on Tuesday; kick-off 7.45pm.