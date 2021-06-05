Scottish giants on the radar of Harambee Stars defender

The national team Harambee Stars defender Joseph Okumu is one of the most sought after players in Scotland with both champions Rangers FC and their archrivals Celtic FC in pursuit of the services of the 24 year old.

But the Glasgow pair will need to trump offers for the £3.4m-rated Sweden’s top-flight club Elfsborg player from another three clubs, according to reports by the Sweden publication Sport Bladet.

Rangers managed by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard is said to be the player’s most attractive option given they are the club closest to playing in the Champions League next season, with Celtic a close second.

Former Kenyan international and Captain Musa Otieno scouted Okumu five years ago when he was playing for Chemelil Sugar in the Kenyan Premier League and recommended him to Free State Stars in South Africa before he could even play for the national team.

“I regularly talk with him and I am excited he has done well. He is a disciplined and hardworking lad which are required attributes to succeed in professional football. I am certain he will compete at the top-level.” noted Otieno.

The youngster is expected to be an integral part of head coach Jacob Mulee in the 2022 World Cup qualifying matches against Uganda, Rwanda, and Mali. The qualifiers begin in September.

Other clubs battling for Okumu’s signature are French Ligue 1 sides led by Lorient which finished in 16th place in the just-concluded French Ligue 1,and Reims, which managed a 14th place in the same competition.

Should Rangers who are understood to be willing to pay Sh300 million sign the cheque, then Okumu could become the second Kenyan after Victor Wanyama to have featured in the Scottish League and the fourth to have played in the UEFA Champions League.

Other Kenyan players who have featured at the European inter-club competition are Denis Oliech and McDonald Mariga who broke the ice in 2010, with Inter Milan.

