Scouts in Uasin Gishu celebrate 167th Founder’s Day

Scouts from various schools in Uasin Gishu marked the 167th Founder’s Day celebrations in memory of the founder of the movement, Baden Powell.

Speaking during the ceremony, Deputy Governor John Barorot noted that this moment provides us with an excellent opportunity to reflect on the enduring values and principles of the scouting movement.

He noted that this year’s theme, ‘Scouts Innovating Climate Change Solutions,’ underscores the pressing need for us all to stand in the gap and contribute strategic solutions to combat climate change.

‘‘Currently, the most formidable environmental challenge we face is climate change, affecting both the young and the old. Therefore, armed with your pledge, each of you is called upon to actively participate in creating a better world by contributing to solutions that will effectively address the climate crisis,” said Barorot.

Barorot further noted that as we commemorate this crucial moment, let us collectively consider the best ways to support our communities.

He said the act of growing trees emerges as a fundamental part of the solution as harnessing your youth and energy, we are all capable of making a lasting impact on our societies.

“Aligning with the ambitious goal set by President William Ruto to plant 15 billion trees by 2030, I also challenge each one of you to join this campaign as your impressive numbers of more than 55,000 in our County empower you to grow more trees and nurture them to maturity,” he said.

The deputy governor added that the scouts’ Founder’s Day serves as a reminder of the legacy in the scouting movement and the responsibility each scout plays in shaping a better future by embracing the challenge of climate change and by committing to sustainable actions.

“Scouts are making a commitment as ambassadors of positive change and the county stands ready to support innovative initiatives geared towards climate change,” noted Barorot.