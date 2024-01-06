Scrabble: Search for tickets to major continental championships begins

The Kenya Scrabble Federation, KSF, has kicked off a series of qualifiers to pick squads that will represent the country in forthcoming major continental events.

According to the federation Kenya is set to field teams at the All Africa Games scheduled for Ghana in March, the East, Central and Southern Africa championship set for Botswana also in March and the October Africa Scrabble Championship in Sierra Leone.

‘’We are trying to select a team to represent Kenya in those three events. Our future is in the youth that’s why today’s tournament has attracted students as well. Luckily they are opening schools next week after taking part in this tournament. We want to invest in the youth because that’s where the world is heading’’, quipped Kenya Scrabble Federation chairman Limo Kipkemo.

The opening championship held Saturday at Trade Mark Hotel,Village Market Nairobi attracted a total of 90 players hopeful of making the national team.

‘’So far so good everything is going on well. Our love for scrabble has brought us together competing in several tournaments. We hope for the best this year and that this game will help us improve even in our school work’’ remarked scrabble player Cynthia Mukami.

‘’Scrabble is a game involving language and Mathematics we create words then total the ltters because the letters have different demarcations on them. So it’s majorly about language and mathematics’’ said Joan Wangari.

At the conclusion of a series of qualifiers a team of 6 players is expected to be picked ahead of All Africa Games and the East, Central and Southern Africa championship in Botswana.

Kenya is set to host next year’s East and Central Africa scrabble championship.