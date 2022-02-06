Scrap metal dealers appeal to President Kenyatta to lift ban on trade

Over 5000 Scrap Metal traders in Nakuru have appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta to lift the ban on the trade.

Led by Nakuru Scrap Metal Association Chairman Joseph Wandaka, the traders want the President to ensure that new guidelines are quickly put in place so as to avert more losses for the dealers.

Wandaka said traders were caught unawares by the ban and they stand to suffer if it remains in place.

Ms Jane Waithira, another trader, said she had revived her business a few months ago, having closed it down for almost a year because of the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“With this ban, my business will collapse. The President should consider our plight and lift the ban even as guidelines are being put into place,” she said.

Shadrack Korir who is disabled said he has used all his money to buy stock, only for the ban to be imposed. He said some of his colleagues have borrowed money from banks to do business.

The dealers said they have laid off workers at scrap metal yards after the scrap metal trade was closed.

Last month, President Kenyatta banned exports and dealings in scrap metal until proper guidelines are adopted to regulate the business, which is blamed for vandalism on critical infrastructure including power lines, bridges and railway lines.

