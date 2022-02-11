Scrap Metal dealers want ban on trade reviewed

The Kenya Iron and Scrap Metal Association in the Mount Kenya region has appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta to review the directive.

Speaking at Kutus, Kirinyaga County, the association said the directive caught them unaware and they are now left with their stock without any further communication from the government.

Joseph Mwangi said they are sorry for what had happened but they are victimized for what they didn’t directly commit. He added they are facing economic challenges as they relied only on their businesses to get income.

“We are facing serious challenges, especially financial challenges; we are victims of what other people committed. We are sorry to our president and he can give us directions to continue with the business,” Mwangi said.

Joseph Kinyua, a metal dealer from Mwea, said the damage has occurred and the entire sector is being stopped instead of individuals.

He likened what happened to government properties like road accidents that cannot lead to a ban on public service vehicles and cattle rustling that has not led to the closure of butcheries.

“The actions of a few people are now killing the entire sector. Though those who messed up were in our business, the government should not close businesses in the entire country,” Kinyua said.

“We have been having accidents and the government hasn’t banned all transport in the country, there is also the issue of cattle rustling but butcheries aren’t closed. We ask the president to forgive us,” he added.

Gabriel Munyutu, another metal dealer, said the ban has not only affected the scrap business but also the hardware business. The hardware relies on them on disposing of waste materials

According to them, they were condemned without being given an opportunity to be heard or given time limits to sell what they have in their stores.

“We have bills to pay from loans, fees, and the source is our metal business which is now suspended. The ban caught us unaware and we were not given an opportunity to sell what we already have in our stores,” Munyutu said.

This ban was imposed following the vandalism of electricity transmission infrastructure, the Standard Gauge Railway, communication towers, highway and road barriers.

The president issued a directive that no dealer will be allowed to engage in the business until proper guidelines are put in place to regulate the sector.