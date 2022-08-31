Scrutiny of 45 presidential election ballot boxes still underway

The scrutiny of 45 presidential election ballot boxes from 15 polling stations is underway at the Supreme Court.

The exercise undertaken under supervision of IEBC and Supreme Court registrar has so far scrutinized and tallied only seven ballot boxes from Mvita Constituency.

Under heavy presence of the police drawn from GSU and administration police, the tallying and scrutinizing of ballot boxes from 15 polling stations in four counties kicked off at the Supreme Court sub-registry at Forodha house in Milimani Law Courts.

Lawyers representing Raila Odinga, William Ruto, IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati and IEBC commissioners were all present to witness the exercise.

The court officers further scrutinized contents of forms 34A to establish whether they were signed and stamped by the respective returning officers.

So far, out of the seven ballot boxes scrutinized and tallied, the officers noted that in several ballot boxes, forms 34As were missing and some were not signed or stamped by the respective Returning Officers.

The team will undertake a similar exercise for a number of polling stations in Kericho, Nandi and Nyandarua.

The Supreme Court Registrar has until Thursday to finish the exercise and submit its report.