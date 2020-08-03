Seafarers’ union lauds government’s support in maritime sector

The Seafarers Union of Kenya (SUK) has commended the support the government is giving towards the revival of seafaring in the country.

Speaking in Mombasa, SUK General Secretary, Mr Steve Owaki said that it is under the leadership of President Uhuru Kenyatta that they have seen vigorous efforts in tapping into the potential that exists in the maritime sector and to a large extent the Blue Economy where Kenyans are getting jobs.

” We are happy that at least for now the Kenyan seafarer with valid documents is able to get job aboard seagoing vessels either in cargo, oil tanker, fishing or cruise ships. This has been a long cherished dream for many who have stayed out of jobs for long,” Owaki said.

He said that the existing agreement between the government and the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) has led to over 500 Kenyan youth to be employed aboard MSC Cruise ships that prior to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus were doing rounds across the global oceans.

” From feedback we have received, the Kenyan workers have been excelling in their work and putting pressure on more Kenyans to be sourced for future assignments,” Owaki said.

Owaki said that they are glad that Kenya joined Djibouti in allowing crew change to take place in their Port cities following the global lock down brought about by COVID-19 pandemic.

” Due to governments restrictions, seafarers were not allowed to leave ships once they dock at various ports in a bid to contain spread of COVID -19. After several measures administered by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and subsequent government’s health ministries, this was eased. We already have had crew change take place right at the Port of Mombasa and this is highly commendable,” Owaki said.

He added that as a result, 30 Kenyan seafarers have taken up jobs aboard six fishing vessels that docked at the port last week and embarked on fishing voyage withing Kenyan waters.

”This move has ensured that our jobless seafarers with valid documents have landed jobs. We hope many more investors will pitch camp in Kenya and offer our people the much needed jobs,” he said.

He said that SUK operates as per its constitution and wished to allay fears that it had conducted illegal elections to fill in vacant slots.