Seagrass makes a comeback

Projects to restore seagrass are gathering pace from the Gazi Bay, in Kenya, to Maputo Bay, in Mozambique, all the way to Dale Bay in Wales.

Seagrass, which evolved over 70 million years ago from terrestrial grass, is one of the most diverse and valuable marine ecosystems on the planet. It plays a crucial role in combating climate change, ensuring food security, protecting coastlines, enriching biodiversity, controlling disease and filtering water.

Seagrass meadows – expanses of green, grass-like shoots and flowers – are a hugely effective nature-based solution to climate change. They cover only 0.1 per cent of the ocean floor but store around 18 per cent of oceanic carbon. They are also home to fisheries that not only provide food and livelihoods to coastal residents but help increase ocean biodiversity.