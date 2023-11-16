The suit was filed by former girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

American businessman, producer, and musician Sean Combs has been sued in federal court in New York City on Thursday by his former girlfriend Casandra Ventura, who alleges she was raped and subjected to years of physical and other abuse by Combs.

“After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships.

“With the expiration of New York’s Adult Survivors Act fast approaching, it became clear that this was an opportunity to speak up about the trauma I have experienced and that I will be recovering from for the rest of my life,” Ventura – an R&B singer who goes by the stage name Cassie – said in a statement.

The complaint alleges Combs “lured Ms Ventura into an ostentatious, fast-paced, and drug-fueled lifestyle, and into a romantic relationship with him” within two years of the pair meeting in 2005 or 2006 and Combs signing Ventura to his record label, Bad Boy Records, soon after.

Ventura claims in the suit that Combs “exerted his power and influence” over her throughout the course of their professional and romantic relationship.

According to the complaint, she was 19 when they met and Combs was 37, and their business relationship lasted until 2019.

The complaint details claims that Combs was physically violent toward Ventura, controlled all aspects of her personal life, “introduced” her to a lifestyle of “excessive” alcohol and substance abuse,” and forced her to engage in various sex acts with other men during that time.

In addition to Combs, the lawsuit names his companies, including Bad Boy Records, Bad Boy Entertainment and Combs Enterprises.

It also names Epic Records, which it lists as an employer of Ventura.

Ben Brafman, attorney for Combs, has denied these claims calling them outrageous and claiming Ventura was out to get a payday.

“Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations.

For the past 6 months, Mr. Combs, has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail.

Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr Combs’ reputation and seeking a payday.”