Sean Paul, a Jamaican dancehall singer, is expected to return to Kenya in December. The event, scheduled for December 1, will mark 20 years since his last performance in the country since 2004.

According to Who Said Events and Win Group Agency, the Grammy- winning artist will be holding a concert at the Nairobi Jockey Club’s Waterfront 2 Gardens.

The concert will feature some of Sean Paul number-one hits including “Get Busy,” “Temperature,” and “No Lie”.

The musician last performed in Kenya at the Carnivore Grounds, an unforgettable show that left fans begging for more.

At the time, Sean Paul was riding the wave of international success from his Grammy Award-winning album Dutty Rock.

Tickets are currently on sale.