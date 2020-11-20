Search for bandits who attacked security officers in Isiolo underway

An operation to track down bandits who attacked GSU officers at the Mariara Police Station in Igembe North last week is underway.

The attack that happened at Makinya area saw four GSU officers injured, while eight other officers attached to the Anti Stock Theft Unit based at Bullu were also injured. The officers were responding to distress calls by their subdued colleagues when were waylaid and attacked by the heavily armed bandits.

Eight of the injured officers were rushed to the Isiolo Referral Hospital while four others were hospitalised at the Maua Methodist hospital. Two of the officers recuperating at the Isiolo Referral Hospital have since been discharged while the remaining six were transferred to a Nairobi based hospital for specialized treatment alongside the four who were at Maua Methodist Hospital.

According to Isiolo County Commissioner Herman Shambi one of the officers succumbed to gunshot wounds while undergoing treatment, while the other 9 are responding well to treatment and are out of danger.

Shambi says security personnel have intensified a search operation for the illegal firearms that were used to attack the officers, adding that all the bandits must be nabbed and brought to book. The ongoing operation according to authorities was intelligence-led as police already have names of persons suspected to have taken part in the attack.

The ongoing operation is being conducted in Daaba and other parts of Ngaremara ward in Isiolo County where the bandits are believed to have originated from.