Search for missing woman and daughter suspended until tomorrow

Search operation for the missing woman and her daughter who drowned on Sunday evening after the vehicle they were in plunged into the Indian Ocean has been suspended until 9 am tomorrow.

Divers from the Kenya navy and professionals from the Kenya sea divers association called off the search at 7pm after spending the whole day Tuesday searching for the victims of the accident.

Earlier, Ferry services at the busy Likoni- Ferry Channel were temporarily suspended to pave way for the location of the vehicle believed to be submerged nearly 75 meters under the water.

Rescue efforts have so far proved futile owing to lack of adequate resources and professional divers.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Kenya ferry services delayed to deploy manpower to conduct the operation, forcing the family to seek the assistance of private divers.

The management of Kenya ferry services has however promised to reimburse monies used by the family in efforts to trace their kin.

KFS MD Bakari Gowa says they have already identified the possible location of the car.

Private Divers were delegated to comb the area, 75 metres below the sea but after a day’s work, their efforts proved futile.

The bodies remain submerged, with the search exercise expected to continue Wednesday morning.