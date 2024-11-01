Search for Spain flooding survivors continues 54

Emergency teams in Spain are continuing their efforts to locate dozens of people still missing in what is the worst flooding disaster in generations.

More than 200 people are known to have died, with most fatalities happening in the Valencia region, but the death toll is expected to rise.

The floods destroyed bridges and covered towns with mud – leaving cut-off communities without water, food or electricity.

Some residents say more lives could have been saved if the local authorities had been quicker to warn of the flood risk.

Among them is Juan González, who lives in the town of Aldaia in Valencia. He told the BBC that the loss there was devastating. “This is an area prone to flash flooding. It’s outrageous that our local government didn’t do anything about it, knowing that this was coming, and they did nothing about it,” he said. Another local, Augustin, said the flat where he lived with his wife and children had been completely flooded and they have had to move in with his parents.