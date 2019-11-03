Search of flood victim continues as heavy rains pound in Baringo

The search for the body of a flood victim in Baringo County continued Sunday as the effects of the heavy rains pounding parts of the country continues to be felt.

The victim is said to have attempted to cross the flooded Kerio River in the company of his sister when its raging waters swept them downstream.

The country has been reeling from devastation resulting from the ongoing floods after heavens opened up after a season of drought bringing with them heavy rains that have hit most of the country.

The effects of the floods now too evident in Baringo County where a family is still searching for a loved one four days after the raging waters of the Kerio River swept him downstream alongside his sister.

The two were crossing the river to bring back their livestock which had crossed over to neighbouring Elgeyo Marakwet County fearing that they will be arrested by the region’s county administration officers.

Efforts to retrieve his body from the raging waters have proved futile forcing his kinsmen to employ unconventional methods.

In Tana River County, residents of Bura constituency Sunday held peaceful demonstrations to protest against poor road network in the area after the road linking Bura and Madogo was cut off by floods.

Led by Tana River County Woman Representative Rehema Hassan and five members of the region’s county assembly, the residents accused a contractor tasked with working on the section of the road of poor workmanship.

Area residents saying seven people have so far lost their lives resulting from the ongoing floods.

Meanwhile, a village in Kirinyaga County has been cut off after heavy rains caused a massive landslide following heavy rains pounding the region. Residents say the road that is now filled with gaping holes has become a death trap.