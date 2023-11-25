Search on for MSA county staff who drowned in a manhole

A search operation for three Mombasa County workers who drowned while trying to unclog a manhole Friday evening in Makupa, Mvita Constituency is underway.

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamaad Nassir while confirming the incident said four of their colleagues were rescued from the manhole with injuries.

This is as the governor urged locals to take caution as the El Nino rains intensify in the region.

Nassir attributed the incident to poor planning of drainage by KENHA, assuring the locals that the matter will be effectively resolved in the near future.

Meanwhile, transport along the Mombasa-Malindi highway has been cut off following the collapse of the Mbogolo bridge in Kilifi county.

Mtondio area in Tezo Kilifi North has also been affected by floods making the highway impassable for motorists.

Mtwapa-Kilifi Road closed after Mbogolo bridge is cut off by floods disrupting traffic to and from Mombasa. Motorists urged to use alternative routes.#KBCniYetu ^MM pic.twitter.com/xrw9SiRNnK — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) November 25, 2023

Motorists are advised to use an alternative route of Mombasa-Mazeras-Kaloleni -Mavueni-Kilifi Road.

“ A new bridge is being constructed in this area as part of the Kwa Kadzengo-Kilifi Road Project. KeNHA staff are on site to help restore traffic passage through the affected road section. Motorists are asked to exercise restraint as efforts are made to restore traffic flow” the authority said on X.