Search, rescue exercise ongoing to trace child following heavy rains

A search and rescue exercise is currently ongoing to trace a child who was swept away Friday evening in the Mashimoni area of Kibra constituency.

This following flash floods that were witnessed in most parts of Nairobi following heavy rains that occurred Friday evening.

The County government says in a statement that the Nairobi County Rapid Response team led by Chief Officer Bramwel Simiyu is currently carrying out a joint County-wide assessment exercise with Red Cross and other stakeholders to establish the extent of the impact of Friday evening’s heavy rains.

Some immediate interventions are already ongoing in some areas that have been hardest hit, such as Githogoro and Mukuru, as efforts to mobilize, consolidate, and deploy additional resources continue.

The intense rains disrupted normalcy, engulfing streets, with some businesses forced to shut down temporarily.

Motorists and commuters similarly found themselves stranded due to impassable roads which halted transportation in different parts of the city.