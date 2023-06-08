Seb Ogier:I love Kenya and can’t wait for Safari Rally

Eight-times world champion Sébastien Ogier has shared his mouth-watering love for the African continent and especially Kenya ahead of the World Rally Championship Safari Rally earmarked to take place in June 22-25 this year.

The 39 year-old Frenchman who has been adamant not to return full-time in a bid to win a record equaling ninth world title will be seeking to win the Kenyan version of the global spectacle thus replicating 2021 performance following an unlikely victory after longtime leader Thierry Neuville’s dreams were shattered alongside his car’s suspension.

“Now, we look forwards to Africa and I think we’re out of the rainy season in Kenya – at least, I hope so! I love the Safari Rally. Winning this event is one of the highlights of my career, really one of the special ones.

“The place is quite magical. When I hear about some of the places the World Rally Championship is thinking to go to, places which are questionable for many reasons, it really makes me happy to think about being back in Naivasha again.” he wrote.

The Toyota Gazoo Racing driver who did not have a good outing in Rally Italy Sardinia as he currently lies 48 points down – the equivalent of nearly two rally wins is said to be only appearing in the WRC this year to fight for rally wins and help Toyota to a third straight manufacturers’ crown.

Prior to Italy,he had delivered another strong performance in Croatia, leading the event and winning more stages than anybody else. However, a heavy compression on the second stage cost him a minute and a half and he could only climb back to fifth place.

He says Kenyan people are receptive and enjoys the topography of the East African country

“The people, the country and the roads – everything is just amazing. When you look to the people, it’s humbling to see how warm they are and for the welcome they give to us. You know, really, some of these people they live very quiet lives with not so much, but they want to give you everything. They never stop smiling.

“I love this human side of this place and anything I can to help them, I will always do.And the challenge of Safari is unique. To drive flat out in these fantastic cars and to come around the corner and see in the distance – hopefully in the far distance – giraffes and some of the other wildlife… it’s not like anywhere else on Earth.” added his statement

Safari Rally Kenya had been the world’s toughest rally and came back to WRC calendar after 19 yeas in 2021. Toyota Gazoo Racing team won 1st and 2nd finish in the rally 2021 and will back to this challenging safari roads this year with brand-new rally car: GR Yaris Rally1 hoping to grab the victory again.

Toyota claimed the top four positions on Safari last year and will be hoping for a repeat performance on Naivasha’s world famous fesh-fesh stages.