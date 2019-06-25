Sebastien Migne says Harambee Stars must register win against Tanzania

Written By: Kennedy Langat
“Everything is possible. We have played Tanzania before. We will try and defeat them and then play the 'final' against Senegal,” Migne
Harambee Stars Head Coach, Sebastien Migne has admitted that Stars must register a win against neighbours Tanzania if they are to stand any chance of progressing to the next round of the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Migne, however, has noted that despite the loss against Algeria, there were a lot of positives to be picked from an improved 2nd half performance against the Desert Foxes.

He said the team had everything to fight for in the remaining Group ‘C’ matches against Tanzania and Senegal.

Meanwhile, the continental event enters its 5th day Tuesday in Egypt with two matches on card.

Cameroun will face Guinea Bissau at 8pm while Ghana will take on Benin in the last game of the day.

All the matches will be broadcast live on KBC Channel One, Radio Taifa and KBC’s vernacular FM stations.

