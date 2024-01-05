Second batch of Epstein court documents released

The new documents also include a suggestion from a lawyer for Virginia Giuffre that former President Clinton “may have information” on Maxwell and Epstein’s activities because he had travelled with them.

Mr Clinton has acknowledged being a former associate of Epstein and taking flights on the financier’s private jet, but has denied wrongdoing or knowledge of his crimes. There is no suggestion of illegality by Mr Clinton in any of the documents.

In another file – a 2011 email exchange between Ms Giuffre and a former Mail on Sunday journalist Sharon Churcher – Ms Giuffre claims Mr Clinton “walked into VF [Vanity Fair magazine] and threatened them not to write sex-trafficking articles about his good friend J.E [Jeffrey Epstein]”.

The BBC approached the Clinton Foundation for comment, and a spokesperson cited media reports of a statement from former Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter, saying the alleged incident “categorically did not happen”.

The BBC has contacted Conde Nast, Vanity Fair’s parent company, for comment.