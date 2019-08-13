Second batch of Team Kenya to All Africa games leaves for Morocco

The second batch of Team Kenya to All Africa games will leave the country for Morocco Tuesday night after it was officially flagged off by Sports Principal Secretary Ambassador Peter Kaberia.

The last group of players will leave on Wednesday ahead of the 12th edition of the continental games which kicks off on the 19th of this month in Rabat, Morocco.

National Taekwondo team was the first batch to leave the country on Monday night with the Judo team set to travel tonight.

Kenya boxing team which features 12 players, 8 men and 4 women will leave the country on Wednesday for Rabat. The team has four debutants including 26 year old Shaffie Bakari Hassan and Elizabeth Andiego.

Others in the team include current national heavyweight champion Eli Ajowi of Kenya Police and 2010 commonwealth games bronze medalist Nick Okoth.

Kenya will be represented in 22 different sporting activities including Karate, swimming, athletics among others.

