Second China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo set for September

The second edition of the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo will yet again be held in Changsha, the capital of central China’s Hunan Province.

The expo which has turned into an important trade platform under the mechanism of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation is expected to attract hundreds of exhibitors.

The 2019 edition, the first-ever, was attended by more than 700 companies from almost all African countries, and both state-owned and private Chinese enterprises. Data released by the organizers shows that the first edition was attended by well more than 100,000 visitors.

Just like in 2019, China and Africa are expected to sign cooperation agreements in various fields. The agreements are however not limited to projects in traditional areas of cooperation between China and Africa such as agriculture, mining, energy, infrastructure, industrial gardens, and trade.

The Director-General of the Department of African Affairs in China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Wu Peng has issued a rallying call to African countries and enterprises to enlist to be part of the event, which he said has the capacity to transform their fortunes for good.

“African friends are welcome to make full use of the platform to tap into the huge Chinese market.” He said

The expo is gaining popularity owing to robust growth in bilateral trade between Beijing and Africa. At the moment, the trade volume between China and Africa has registered tremendous growth with a year-on-year increase of about 20 percent.

China is currently the continent’s biggest trading partner, a fete that has stood for a decade.

China, especially under President Xi Jinping’s regime, has demonstrated that it attaches great significance to its cooperation with Africa. According to President Xi, China and Africa are a community with a shared future and has always maintained that the two sides will remain “reliable friends and faithful partners forever, supporting and helping each other.”

Hunan, the venue of the expo, was selected to host the event owing to its history of organizing major African trade events.