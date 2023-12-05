Second Lady gifts early Christmas to children with cerebral palsy at Mother Teresa Home

The spouse of the Deputy President Pastor Dorcas Rigathi made a Christmas food donation on Tuesday to Mother Teresa Children’s Home in Langata, Nairobi.

The food donation was an early Christmas celebration with the girls who have cerebral palsy and other disabilities cared for at the home, and to commemorate the International Day of Persons with Disability that was on December 3rd.

All the girls at the facility were abandoned by their parents either along the road, at the hospital, police stations, bushes, and other locations, but found refuge at the home run by Missionaries of Charity.

The Second Lady urged parents, guardians, and caregivers not to hide those with disabilities, but to bring them out into the world to discover and celebrate their skills, abilities, and gifts.

“Let us not hide our beauty and the variety God gave us. But let us expose those with disabilities so they may also celebrate with us. Sometimes they may look different, and celebrate differently as they are doing here but they are human beings, and within them they have a joyful soul,” said Pastor Dorcas.

She decried the practice of hiding those with disabilities, saying, “Let them enjoy the environment God created for them.” She revisited the Special Olympics held in Berlin where Team Kenya raised the profile of Kenya, and won 15 Gold medals despite having different disabilities.

The office of the spouse of the Deputy President (OSDP) has three pillars; boy child, widows and orphans, and people with disabilities. The pillar of PWDs seeks the inclusion and empowerment of those who are differently abled to give them a dignified future.

“The PWDs are part of our society, and they are Kenyans like other Kenyans and Africans like any other Africans. They live in this world, and should inherit from this world in all its fullness and riches,” said Pastor Dorcas.

She wished the girls, missionaries, and workers at the home a merry Christmas and a happy New Year.

Sister-in-Charge, Mary Cletty Devasia appreciated Pastor Dorcas for the continued support of the home, and for sacrificing her time.

“On behalf of the missionaries of charity, we thank you for your sacrifice putting aside your duties, and coming to spend some time with us. We are grateful for the direct and indirect support to the home, and the different partners you have connected us with,” said Sister Cletty.

Sustainable Development Goals 10 and 11 address the needs of those with disabilities, seeking to reduce inequality and encourage the inclusion of those with disabilities.