Second Lady: No room for gay relationships in Kenya

Kenya’s Second Lady Dorcas Rigathi has said that the country will never legalize same-sex relationships.

Mrs Gachagua spoke during an orientation forum for first-year students at the Masaai Mara University in Narok County.

“I am a pastor and am a mother, and I have never in the history of the world found where religion, that is Christianity, the Muslim and the traditional religion, the culture and the law, meet at one place and say that this is the wrong thing. In this country, it is not lawful for a man to marry a man. It is not lawful for a woman to marry a woman. It is illegal, “ she said.

“Africa is not ready for that, we have our culture, we have our own religion, we have our religion, I think it is time we come out and speak. When you hear us speak about this, it is because we want to have a thriving Africa. “She added.

While addressing the student Pastor Dorcas further urged the students to always speak about issues affecting them instead of taking their lives. She spoke referring to increased cases of suicide among university and college students. In her recent engagement with University of Nairobi students Pastor Dorcas was told of numerous cases of suicide among students.

Pastor Dorcas has been conducting talks in institutions of higher learning having held sessions at the University of Nairobi, Daystar University, Mt. Kenya University, and several vocational institutes. She has also been to secondary schools among them Tudor Boys in Mombasa, Dagoreti High School, Aldai Girls in Nandi county, Kahuhia High School in Murang’a, Kagumo High School in Nyeri and Narok Boys High School in her preventive program in collaboration with NACADA and religious organizations.

“Please don’t die on me, I am a mother crying and speaking to you, please stay alive. We need you. “She urged the Masaai Mara University student.

Pastor Dorcas is running a boychild program as she fights against drugs and substance abuse.