Second Masters hockey tournament set for Nakuru

The Kenya Hockey league will take a break this week to pave way for the Masters Hockey tournament slated for this weekend at Greensteds International School in Nakuru.

According to Kenya Hockey Union deputy match and fixtures secretary, Moses Majiwa the Masters tournament which is in its 3rd edition has attracted a big number of Veteran hockey players in Kenya.

Majiwa said the objective of the tournament is to keep veteran players healthy through regular physical fitness.

Meanwhile, defending champions Butali Warriors are still perched at the top of the men’s hockey league with 33 points, nine ahead of second placed Kenya Police. Strathmore University ladies, Blazers and Lakers Hockey Club are the top three teams in the Women’s top tier league.