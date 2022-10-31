Second Masters hockey tournament set for Nakuru

ByBernard Okumu
Tags

 

The Kenya Hockey league will take a break this week to pave way for the Masters Hockey tournament slated for this weekend at  Greensteds International School in Nakuru.

According to Kenya Hockey Union deputy match and fixtures secretary, Moses Majiwa the Masters tournament which is in its 3rd edition has attracted a big number of Veteran hockey players in Kenya.

Majiwa said the objective of the tournament is to keep veteran players healthy through regular physical fitness.

Meanwhile, defending champions Butali Warriors are still perched at the top of the men’s hockey league with 33 points, nine ahead of second placed Kenya Police. Strathmore University ladies, Blazers and Lakers Hockey Club are the top three teams in the Women’s top tier league.

 

 

  

Latest posts

Elias Chelimo and Sheila Chepkoech win Standard Chartered Marathon

Bernard Okumu

Kenya T-20 Cricket Premier League set for February 2023

Bernard Okumu

Machakos county to have a team in the top league ,Dan Mule discloses

Maxwell Wasike

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: