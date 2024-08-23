Second Mpox case confirmed at Malaba border post

A second case of Mpox has been confirmed in an adult male truck driver who presented at the Port Health screening desk at the Malaba One Stop Border Post, Busia County, displaying notable symptoms of the disease.

The individual had a history of travel to the outbreak epicenter in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The patient has been isolated and is receiving active treatment at a health facility in Busia County.

Additionally, active surveillance for suspected cases has been intensified across the region and all counties to control the potential spread of the disease.

To date, 42 samples have been submitted for Mpox testing, with 40 testing negative.

The Ministry also reports that a total of 426,438 travellers have been screened at various ports of entry nationwide.

Since the confirmation of the first Mpox case on July 31, 2024, 28 contacts have completed a 21-day follow-up period without developing symptoms and have been discharged from active monitoring.