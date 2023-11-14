The petitioner argues there was no public participation and that the hike will negatively impact most Kenyans

Second petitioner challenges new charges for passports, IDs

A second petition has been filed at the Milimani High Court, challenging the proposed increase in charges for acquiring vital government services.

The petition was filed by Fredrick Bikeri, who claims that the proposed increment poses a substantial hindrance to the fundamental right of access to government services.

Bikeri argues that there was no public participation and that the hike in charges will negatively impact most Kenyans, especially the vulnerable and marginalized segments of the population.

Through lawyer Danstan Omari, Bikeri also argues that the enforcement of the charges would undermine the principles of good governance, and public welfare, and violate fundamental rights and freedom.

Justice Lawrence Mugambi directed that the petition be mentioned on November 29, together with the first petition as they are similar.

The High Court had earlier suspended a Gazette notice that increased charges on a number of government services including application for national IDs and passports.

