Boost for tourism as second Ukrainian charter flight lands

Mombasa County government Tourism Chief Officer Aisha Abdi says this is its initiative through a sister cities program to sell Mombasa as a destination.

Ukraine remains a potential key source market with close to 3 million Ukrainians traveling abroad annually, a factor which the agreement seeks to exploit under the the sister city pact.

On Tuesday, Mombasa City received the second chartered flight from Ukraine that landed at the Moi International Airport with 180 tourists.

The country now expects to receive two chartered flights from Ukraine every month following a signed pact between the County Government of Mombasa and the European country.

The return of charter flights to Kenya continues to signal a slow and steady recovery for the tourism sector which has been clobbered by COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month, Kenya received the first charter flight from Ukraine with 189 tourists.

The flight signals the growing confidence in the destination by tourists with regards to preparedness against COVID-19 which has enhanced traveler confidence.

This is as Mombasa embarks on diversification of products to improve customer experience.

The official says the arrival of the chartered plan in Mombasa is just a start of their work as a county to market Mombasa as a tourism destination.

Mombasa becomes the backbone of the tourism sector with 90%of arrivals using Moi International Airport.

“I thank the marketers and travel agents who are working tirelessly to bring visitors to Kenya. I assure you of the government’s support, we need to all work together to revive the sector fully,” said Abdi.

Ukraine consulate in Mombasa representative Oleksii Sierkoc expressed his satisfaction with the sister city programme saying it will foster economic relationships between the two countries.

“Kenya stands a chance to benefit from that because it has a lot of good tourism products to offer, personally I will rally my country to prioritize Kenya as their preferred tourism destination. We would advise Kenya that they should increase marketing budgets to tap into the Ukraine market,” said Sierkoc.

The flight operated by Bees Airline, a Ukrainian Charter operator and marketed by Travel Professional Group (TPG), landed in Kenya carrying 180 visitors from Ukraine where visitors will stay for 10 days before another flight bringing more tourists will land.

Mombasa County has already taken physical measures to cushion hospitality sector players by waiving by 50% some taxes to enable them stay afloat during the low season which has been worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have unveiled a raft of physical measures to cushion players including extension of grace period on business permits till June 20,we have suspended all hotel levies until further notice and a 50% percent waiver on specified taxes within the hospitality industry, this are measures to cushion players against the COVID-19 economic shocks,” said Abdi.

Yesterday Kenya Coast Tourism Association (KCTA) alongside Mombasa County backed the formation of a coast Tourism Board exclusively for Mombasa County to help manage tourism marketing for Mombasa as a destination.

“We have been thinking about it because Mombasa as a destination has its own attractions which should be marketed exclusively, we are pushing to see if we get our own board it will help market our destination,” said Mombasa Deputy Governor William Kingi.

Kenya Coast Tourism Association KCTA CEO Julius Owino said the arrival of the flight is a big boost to the sector that has been reeling from the ills of COVID-19 disease.

The official welcomed the new charter flight saying the coast region will reap big from the new tourism market.

This according to Owino signifies that with the removal of travel restrictions like the Curfew, more tourists will travel to the Coast.

The charter business has been a catalyst for Kenya’s tourism business at the coast.

At the close of the 2019/2020 winter season, eight charters were feeding into the coastal market.