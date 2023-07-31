Secondary School Games: Mandera schools brace for North Eastern regional games

Over one hundred students from various secondary schools in Mandera are readying themselves for the regional term two secondary school games scheduled this week in Wajir County.

According to Ibrahim Hillow, the North Eastern chairman for Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association, the county will be represented by two girls’ and three boys’ secondary schools.

The five schools emerged victorious during the three-day Mandera county school games championship. The schools are: Mandera Secondary, Elwak Boys and Girls Secondaries, Banisa Mixed, and Moi Girls Secondary School.

The schools battled for honours in football, volleyball, basketball, netball, and racket, .

While challenging the schools to do their best in regional games Hillow urged the county government to support the schools and individual students who show exceptional abilities in sports.

During the boys football final Mandera Secondary School beat Lafey Boys 1-0.

Mandera Girls Secondary School emerged as overall winners coming home with four trophies and 26 medals after clinching victories in four out of five games.

Mandera Secondary School, not only receiving Kshs 30,000 but also 23 medals and 2 trophies, demonstrated their athletic prowess, while Elwak Secondary School proudly took home 12 medals.

Banisa Mixed, having triumphed in volleyball, was awarded one trophy and 12 medals for their impressive performance.